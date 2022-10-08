Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 292 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

