Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 51 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 98.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 2.5 %

NDSN stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.15. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.