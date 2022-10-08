Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 709 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

