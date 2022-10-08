Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $884,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

