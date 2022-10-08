Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.57 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

