Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.51 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

