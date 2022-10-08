Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,655 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.68 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

