Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

HAS opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.