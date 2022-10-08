Hemington Wealth Management Has $492,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.