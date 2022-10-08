Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

