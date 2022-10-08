HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $534.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMST. Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

