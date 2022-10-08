Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

