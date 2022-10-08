Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,528,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,199,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after buying an additional 422,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.30 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

