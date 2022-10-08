Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

