Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 2,934.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.5% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

