Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 11,715 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at $220,350,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

