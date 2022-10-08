Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $22,799.70.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.