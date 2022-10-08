Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 94,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,850 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.72 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.