Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 99,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.