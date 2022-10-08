Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

