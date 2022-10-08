Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

