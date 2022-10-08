iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1,827.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $20.71 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

