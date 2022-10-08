iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,914,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $255.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

