Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

