Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 274,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 922,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

