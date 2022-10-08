Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

