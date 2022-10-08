Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 274,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

