JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

