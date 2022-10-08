KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

