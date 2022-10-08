Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 371,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -157.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

