MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $235.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $424.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

