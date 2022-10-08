MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,153,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $32.68 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

