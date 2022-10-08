Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

