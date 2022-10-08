Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,116,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,720,821,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,659,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 70,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

