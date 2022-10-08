Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. The company has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

