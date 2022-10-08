Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,778.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.