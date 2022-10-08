Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

