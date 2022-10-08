Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

