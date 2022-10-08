Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $17.96 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149,462 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,016.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

