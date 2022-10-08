Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.66 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 661.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

