Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,222 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Apple by 297.3% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 8,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 50.5% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 61,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

