Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

