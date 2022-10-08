New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

