New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $618,000 Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

