New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $635,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHX opened at $21.34 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

