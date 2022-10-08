New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $13.93 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

