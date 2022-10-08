New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.