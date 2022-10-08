New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.