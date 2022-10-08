New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,800 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 7,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on THO. StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

