New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,400 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 103.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 786.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.